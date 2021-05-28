Fine Organics Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 321.69 crore, up 32.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 321.69 crore in March 2021 up 32.69% from Rs. 242.43 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.87 crore in March 2021 down 13.89% from Rs. 33.53 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.98 crore in March 2021 down 13.48% from Rs. 60.08 crore in March 2020.

Fine Organics EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.42 in March 2021 from Rs. 10.94 in March 2020.

Fine Organics shares closed at 3,250.45 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 26.24% returns over the last 6 months and 67.75% over the last 12 months.