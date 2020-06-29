Fine Organics Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 242.43 crore, down 13.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 242.43 crore in March 2020 down 13.01% from Rs. 278.68 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.53 crore in March 2020 up 26.23% from Rs. 26.56 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.08 crore in March 2020 up 1.66% from Rs. 59.10 crore in March 2019.

Fine Organics EPS has increased to Rs. 10.94 in March 2020 from Rs. 8.66 in March 2019.

Fine Organics shares closed at 1,894.70 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 0.15% returns over the last 6 months and 33.12% over the last 12 months.