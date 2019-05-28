Fine Organics Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 278.68 crore, up 2.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 278.68 crore in March 2019 up 2.99% from Rs. 270.58 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.56 crore in March 2019 down 25.82% from Rs. 35.81 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.10 crore in March 2019 down 6.28% from Rs. 63.06 crore in March 2018.

Fine Organics EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.66 in March 2019 from Rs. 11.68 in March 2018.

Fine Organics shares closed at 1,498.90 on May 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given 31.58% returns over the last 6 months