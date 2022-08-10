 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Fine Organics Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 752.58 crore, up 109.11% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fine Organics Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 752.58 crore in June 2022 up 109.11% from Rs. 359.90 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 157.28 crore in June 2022 up 350.16% from Rs. 34.94 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 222.12 crore in June 2022 up 297.49% from Rs. 55.88 crore in June 2021.

Fine Organics EPS has increased to Rs. 51.30 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.40 in June 2021.

Fine Organics shares closed at 5,827.10 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 47.04% returns over the last 6 months and 91.24% over the last 12 months.

Fine Organics Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 752.58 600.73 359.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 752.58 600.73 359.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 469.85 356.81 268.79
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -27.79 -10.34 -20.82
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.87 23.91 20.26
Depreciation 11.07 10.57 9.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 80.10 84.28 41.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 194.49 135.51 40.38
Other Income 16.56 14.40 5.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 211.05 149.90 46.37
Interest 1.14 1.34 1.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 209.92 148.56 45.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 209.92 148.56 45.08
Tax 52.64 38.51 10.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 157.28 110.05 34.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 157.28 110.05 34.94
Equity Share Capital 15.33 15.33 15.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 51.30 35.89 11.40
Diluted EPS 51.30 35.89 11.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 51.30 35.89 11.40
Diluted EPS 51.30 35.89 11.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Fine Organics #Fine Organics Industries #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.