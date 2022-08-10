Fine Organics Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 752.58 crore, up 109.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 752.58 crore in June 2022 up 109.11% from Rs. 359.90 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 157.28 crore in June 2022 up 350.16% from Rs. 34.94 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 222.12 crore in June 2022 up 297.49% from Rs. 55.88 crore in June 2021.

Fine Organics EPS has increased to Rs. 51.30 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.40 in June 2021.

Fine Organics shares closed at 5,827.10 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 47.04% returns over the last 6 months and 91.24% over the last 12 months.