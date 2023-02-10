 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fine Organics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 749.86 crore, up 60.14% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 11:10 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fine Organics Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 749.86 crore in December 2022 up 60.14% from Rs. 468.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 131.25 crore in December 2022 up 135.58% from Rs. 55.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 189.82 crore in December 2022 up 119.93% from Rs. 86.31 crore in December 2021.

Fine Organics Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 749.86 828.09 468.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 749.86 828.09 468.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 469.49 524.18 302.33
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 16.85 -12.37 12.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.06 23.13 20.43
Depreciation 12.27 11.52 10.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 65.79 79.35 53.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 162.40 202.28 69.64
Other Income 15.16 19.30 6.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 177.55 221.59 76.25
Interest 1.10 1.27 1.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 176.45 220.32 75.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 176.45 220.32 75.03
Tax 45.20 56.32 19.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 131.25 164.00 55.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 131.25 164.00 55.71
Equity Share Capital 15.33 15.33 15.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 42.81 53.49 18.17
Diluted EPS 42.81 53.49 18.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 42.81 53.49 18.17
Diluted EPS 42.81 53.49 18.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited