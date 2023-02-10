Fine Organics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 749.86 crore, up 60.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 749.86 crore in December 2022 up 60.14% from Rs. 468.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 131.25 crore in December 2022 up 135.58% from Rs. 55.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 189.82 crore in December 2022 up 119.93% from Rs. 86.31 crore in December 2021.