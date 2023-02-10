English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Fine Organics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 749.86 crore, up 60.14% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 11:10 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fine Organics Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 749.86 crore in December 2022 up 60.14% from Rs. 468.24 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 131.25 crore in December 2022 up 135.58% from Rs. 55.71 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 189.82 crore in December 2022 up 119.93% from Rs. 86.31 crore in December 2021.

    Fine Organics Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations749.86828.09468.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations749.86828.09468.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials469.49524.18302.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.85-12.3712.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.0623.1320.43
    Depreciation12.2711.5210.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses65.7979.3553.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax162.40202.2869.64
    Other Income15.1619.306.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax177.55221.5976.25
    Interest1.101.271.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax176.45220.3275.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax176.45220.3275.03
    Tax45.2056.3219.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities131.25164.0055.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period131.25164.0055.71
    Equity Share Capital15.3315.3315.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS42.8153.4918.17
    Diluted EPS42.8153.4918.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS42.8153.4918.17
    Diluted EPS42.8153.4918.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited