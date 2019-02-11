Fine Organics Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 259.61 crore, up 16.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 259.61 crore in December 2018 up 16.92% from Rs. 222.04 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.65 crore in December 2018 up 16.38% from Rs. 28.92 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.08 crore in December 2018 up 27.48% from Rs. 47.13 crore in December 2017.

Fine Organics EPS has increased to Rs. 10.98 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2017.

Fine Organics shares closed at 1,080.10 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 33.88% returns over the last 6 months and 31.27% over the last 12 months.