Fine Organics Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 919.17 crore, up 109.67% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fine Organics Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 919.17 crore in September 2022 up 109.67% from Rs. 438.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 202.63 crore in September 2022 up 306.34% from Rs. 49.87 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 273.29 crore in September 2022 up 244.98% from Rs. 79.22 crore in September 2021.

Fine Organics EPS has increased to Rs. 66.09 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.27 in September 2021.

Fine Organics shares closed at 5,938.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.31% returns over the last 6 months and 76.91% over the last 12 months.

Fine Organics Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 919.17 747.74 438.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 919.17 747.74 438.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 524.18 469.85 292.04
Purchase of Traded Goods 78.31 5.73 2.39
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -43.92 -53.47 -2.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.36 25.84 21.58
Depreciation 11.52 11.07 9.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 82.30 85.16 51.37
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 242.42 203.55 63.29
Other Income 19.35 16.57 6.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 261.77 220.12 69.46
Interest 1.30 1.16 1.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 260.47 218.96 68.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 260.47 218.96 68.25
Tax 57.74 58.92 18.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 202.73 160.04 50.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 202.73 160.04 50.14
Minority Interest -- -- -0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.10 -0.24 -0.26
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 202.63 159.80 49.87
Equity Share Capital 15.33 15.33 15.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 66.09 52.12 16.27
Diluted EPS 66.09 52.12 16.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 66.09 52.12 16.27
Diluted EPS 66.09 52.12 16.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:50 am
