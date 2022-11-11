Fine Organics Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 919.17 crore, up 109.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 919.17 crore in September 2022 up 109.67% from Rs. 438.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 202.63 crore in September 2022 up 306.34% from Rs. 49.87 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 273.29 crore in September 2022 up 244.98% from Rs. 79.22 crore in September 2021.

Fine Organics EPS has increased to Rs. 66.09 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.27 in September 2021.

Fine Organics shares closed at 5,938.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.31% returns over the last 6 months and 76.91% over the last 12 months.