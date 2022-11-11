English
    Fine Organics Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 919.17 crore, up 109.67% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fine Organics Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 919.17 crore in September 2022 up 109.67% from Rs. 438.40 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 202.63 crore in September 2022 up 306.34% from Rs. 49.87 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 273.29 crore in September 2022 up 244.98% from Rs. 79.22 crore in September 2021.

    Fine Organics EPS has increased to Rs. 66.09 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.27 in September 2021.

    Fine Organics shares closed at 5,938.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.31% returns over the last 6 months and 76.91% over the last 12 months.

    Fine Organics Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations919.17747.74438.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations919.17747.74438.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials524.18469.85292.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods78.315.732.39
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-43.92-53.47-2.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.3625.8421.58
    Depreciation11.5211.079.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses82.3085.1651.37
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax242.42203.5563.29
    Other Income19.3516.576.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax261.77220.1269.46
    Interest1.301.161.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax260.47218.9668.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax260.47218.9668.25
    Tax57.7458.9218.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities202.73160.0450.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period202.73160.0450.14
    Minority Interest-----0.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.10-0.24-0.26
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates202.63159.8049.87
    Equity Share Capital15.3315.3315.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS66.0952.1216.27
    Diluted EPS66.0952.1216.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS66.0952.1216.27
    Diluted EPS66.0952.1216.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Fine Organics #Fine Organics Industries #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:50 am