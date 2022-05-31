 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fine Organics Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 616.87 crore, up 91.05% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 10:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fine Organics Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 616.87 crore in March 2022 up 91.05% from Rs. 322.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 121.85 crore in March 2022 up 283.29% from Rs. 31.79 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 174.07 crore in March 2022 up 218.05% from Rs. 54.73 crore in March 2021.

Fine Organics EPS has increased to Rs. 39.76 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.37 in March 2021.

Fine Organics shares closed at 4,507.70 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.56% returns over the last 6 months and 55.30% over the last 12 months.

Fine Organics Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 616.87 463.43 322.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 616.87 463.43 322.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 356.81 302.33 225.33
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.02 2.18 1.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.68 3.61 -11.62
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.18 21.37 20.04
Depreciation 10.57 10.06 12.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 86.86 54.14 39.41
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 149.10 69.73 36.01
Other Income 14.39 6.56 6.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 163.50 76.29 42.35
Interest 1.36 1.24 1.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 162.14 75.05 41.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 162.14 75.05 41.10
Tax 39.96 23.11 9.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 122.18 51.94 31.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 122.18 51.94 31.60
Minority Interest -0.07 -0.02 -0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.26 0.05 0.20
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 121.85 51.98 31.79
Equity Share Capital 15.33 15.33 15.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 39.76 16.96 10.37
Diluted EPS 39.76 16.96 10.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 39.76 16.96 10.37
Diluted EPS 39.76 16.96 10.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
