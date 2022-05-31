Fine Organics Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 616.87 crore, up 91.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 616.87 crore in March 2022 up 91.05% from Rs. 322.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 121.85 crore in March 2022 up 283.29% from Rs. 31.79 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 174.07 crore in March 2022 up 218.05% from Rs. 54.73 crore in March 2021.

Fine Organics EPS has increased to Rs. 39.76 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.37 in March 2021.

Fine Organics shares closed at 4,507.70 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.56% returns over the last 6 months and 55.30% over the last 12 months.