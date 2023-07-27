English
    Fine Organics Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 547.17 crore, down 26.82% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 09:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fine Organics Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 547.17 crore in June 2023 down 26.82% from Rs. 747.74 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 99.77 crore in June 2023 down 37.57% from Rs. 159.80 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.69 crore in June 2023 down 32.66% from Rs. 231.19 crore in June 2022.

    Fine Organics EPS has decreased to Rs. 32.54 in June 2023 from Rs. 52.12 in June 2022.

    Fine Organics shares closed at 4,722.50 on July 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.08% returns over the last 6 months and -4.79% over the last 12 months.

    Fine Organics Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations547.17596.63747.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations547.17596.63747.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials332.31459.40469.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.165.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.64-158.69-53.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.0031.1225.84
    Depreciation11.7213.0311.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses51.2762.1985.16
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax129.52189.40203.55
    Other Income14.4512.9816.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax143.97202.39220.12
    Interest0.670.901.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax143.30201.48218.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax143.30201.48218.96
    Tax42.7951.3658.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities100.50150.12160.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period100.50150.12160.04
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.74-0.68-0.24
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates99.77149.45159.80
    Equity Share Capital15.3315.3315.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS32.5448.7452.12
    Diluted EPS32.5448.7452.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS32.5448.7452.12
    Diluted EPS32.5448.7452.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Jul 27, 2023

