Fine Organics Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 747.74 crore, up 109.12% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fine Organics Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 747.74 crore in June 2022 up 109.12% from Rs. 357.57 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 159.80 crore in June 2022 up 344.94% from Rs. 35.91 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 231.19 crore in June 2022 up 299.09% from Rs. 57.93 crore in June 2021.

Fine Organics EPS has increased to Rs. 52.12 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.72 in June 2021.

Fine Organics shares closed at 5,827.10 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 47.04% returns over the last 6 months and 91.24% over the last 12 months.

Fine Organics Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 747.74 616.87 357.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 747.74 616.87 357.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 469.85 356.81 268.79
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.73 4.02 1.79
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -53.47 -15.68 -28.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.84 25.18 21.14
Depreciation 11.07 10.57 9.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 85.16 86.86 42.22
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 203.55 149.10 42.49
Other Income 16.57 14.39 5.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 220.12 163.50 48.42
Interest 1.16 1.36 1.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 218.96 162.14 47.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 218.96 162.14 47.12
Tax 58.92 39.96 10.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 160.04 122.18 36.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 160.04 122.18 36.47
Minority Interest -- -0.07 -0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.24 -0.26 -0.55
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 159.80 121.85 35.91
Equity Share Capital 15.33 15.33 15.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 52.12 39.76 11.72
Diluted EPS 52.12 39.76 11.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 52.12 39.76 11.72
Diluted EPS 52.12 39.76 11.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:22 am
