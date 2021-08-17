Fine Organics Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 357.57 crore, up 48.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 357.57 crore in June 2021 up 48.98% from Rs. 240.01 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.91 crore in June 2021 up 25.43% from Rs. 28.63 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.93 crore in June 2021 up 7.28% from Rs. 54.00 crore in June 2020.

Fine Organics EPS has increased to Rs. 11.72 in June 2021 from Rs. 9.34 in June 2020.

Fine Organics shares closed at 2,884.65 on August 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 20.61% returns over the last 6 months and 27.10% over the last 12 months.