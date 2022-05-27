Fine-line Circ Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.73 crore, up 40.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.73 crore in March 2022 up 40.88% from Rs. 5.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022 up 492.25% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022 up 177.78% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021.

Fine-line Circ EPS has increased to Rs. 0.52 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2021.

Fine-line Circ shares closed at 45.90 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)