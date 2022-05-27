 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fine-line Circ Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.73 crore, up 40.88% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 07:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fine-line Circuits are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.73 crore in March 2022 up 40.88% from Rs. 5.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022 up 492.25% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022 up 177.78% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021.

Fine-line Circ EPS has increased to Rs. 0.52 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2021.

Fine-line Circ shares closed at 45.90 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)

Fine-line Circuits
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.73 7.37 5.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.73 7.37 5.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.18 3.20 3.16
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.32 -0.15 -0.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.05 1.26 1.06
Depreciation 0.14 0.12 0.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.71 2.63 1.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.34 0.32 0.02
Other Income 0.02 0.02 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.36 0.34 0.04
Interest 0.09 0.10 0.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.27 0.24 -0.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.27 0.24 -0.05
Tax 0.02 0.00 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.25 0.24 -0.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.25 0.24 -0.06
Equity Share Capital 4.83 4.83 4.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.52 0.49 -0.13
Diluted EPS 0.52 0.49 -0.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.52 0.49 -0.13
Diluted EPS 0.52 0.49 -0.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 07:47 pm
