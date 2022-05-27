Fine-line Circ Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.73 crore, up 40.88% Y-o-Y
May 27, 2022 / 07:54 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fine-line Circuits are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.73 crore in March 2022 up 40.88% from Rs. 5.49 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022 up 492.25% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022 up 177.78% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021.
Fine-line Circ EPS has increased to Rs. 0.52 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2021.
Fine-line Circ shares closed at 45.90 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)
|Fine-line Circuits
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.73
|7.37
|5.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.73
|7.37
|5.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.18
|3.20
|3.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.32
|-0.15
|-0.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.05
|1.26
|1.06
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.12
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.71
|2.63
|1.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.34
|0.32
|0.02
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.02
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.36
|0.34
|0.04
|Interest
|0.09
|0.10
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.27
|0.24
|-0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.27
|0.24
|-0.05
|Tax
|0.02
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.25
|0.24
|-0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.25
|0.24
|-0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|4.83
|4.83
|4.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.52
|0.49
|-0.13
|Diluted EPS
|0.52
|0.49
|-0.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.52
|0.49
|-0.13
|Diluted EPS
|0.52
|0.49
|-0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
