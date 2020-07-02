Fine-line Circ Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.98 crore, down 10.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.98 crore in March 2020 down 10.41% from Rs. 7.79 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2020 down 401.1% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2020 down 55% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2019.

Fine-line Circ shares closed at 37.05 on June 29, 2020 (BSE)