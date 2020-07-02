Fine-line Circ Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.98 crore, down 10.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fine-line Circuits are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.98 crore in March 2020 down 10.41% from Rs. 7.79 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2020 down 401.1% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2020 down 55% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2019.
Fine-line Circ shares closed at 37.05 on June 29, 2020 (BSE)
|Fine-line Circuits
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.98
|6.38
|7.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.98
|6.38
|7.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.99
|3.19
|3.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.30
|0.16
|0.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|0.55
|Employees Cost
|1.40
|1.29
|1.28
|Depreciation
|0.20
|0.20
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.15
|1.35
|2.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.07
|0.18
|0.15
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.00
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.18
|0.19
|Interest
|0.15
|0.14
|0.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.16
|0.04
|0.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.16
|0.04
|0.06
|Tax
|--
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.16
|0.03
|0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.16
|0.03
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|4.83
|4.83
|4.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|0.06
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|0.06
|0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|0.06
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|0.06
|0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 09:55 am