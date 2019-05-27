Fine-line Circ Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 7.79 crore, up 7.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.79 crore in March 2019 up 7.6% from Rs. 7.24 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019 up 155.14% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2018.

Fine-line Circ EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2018.

Fine-line Circ shares closed at 14.65 on May 20, 2019 (BSE)