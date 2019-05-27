Fine-line Circ Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 7.79 crore, up 7.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fine-line Circuits are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.79 crore in March 2019 up 7.6% from Rs. 7.24 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019 up 155.14% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2018.
Fine-line Circ EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2018.
Fine-line Circ shares closed at 14.65 on May 20, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Fine-line Circuits
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.79
|7.14
|7.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.79
|7.14
|7.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.28
|2.93
|2.47
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.17
|-0.13
|0.19
|Power & Fuel
|0.55
|0.55
|0.61
|Employees Cost
|1.28
|1.20
|1.11
|Depreciation
|0.21
|0.20
|0.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.15
|2.21
|2.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.15
|0.17
|0.14
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.19
|0.17
|0.15
|Interest
|0.13
|0.13
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.06
|0.04
|0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.06
|0.04
|0.05
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.05
|0.04
|0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.05
|0.04
|0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|4.83
|4.83
|4.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.11
|0.08
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|0.11
|0.08
|0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.11
|0.08
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|0.11
|0.08
|0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited