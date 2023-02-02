Fine-line Circ Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.86 crore, down 20.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.86 crore in December 2022 down 20.57% from Rs. 7.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 96.43% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 down 41.3% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.

Fine-line Circ EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.49 in December 2021.

