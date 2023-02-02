Fine-line Circ Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.86 crore, down 20.57% Y-o-Y
February 02, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fine-line Circuits are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.86 crore in December 2022 down 20.57% from Rs. 7.37 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 96.43% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 down 41.3% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.
Fine-line Circ EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.49 in December 2021.
Fine-line Circ shares closed at 50.25 on February 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 17.54% returns over the last 6 months and -37.07% over the last 12 months.
|Fine-line Circuits
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.86
|7.61
|7.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.86
|7.61
|7.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.86
|4.48
|3.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.62
|0.15
|-0.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.22
|1.30
|1.26
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.13
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.15
|1.45
|2.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.11
|0.11
|0.32
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.14
|0.13
|0.34
|Interest
|0.12
|0.09
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.04
|0.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.02
|0.04
|0.24
|Tax
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.01
|0.03
|0.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.01
|0.03
|0.24
|Equity Share Capital
|4.83
|4.83
|4.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|0.07
|0.49
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|0.07
|0.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|0.07
|0.49
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|0.07
|0.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited