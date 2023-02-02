English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Fine-line Circ Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.86 crore, down 20.57% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fine-line Circuits are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.86 crore in December 2022 down 20.57% from Rs. 7.37 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 96.43% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 down 41.3% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.

    Fine-line Circuits
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.867.617.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.867.617.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.864.483.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.620.15-0.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.221.301.26
    Depreciation0.130.130.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.151.452.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.110.110.32
    Other Income0.040.010.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.140.130.34
    Interest0.120.090.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.020.040.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.020.040.24
    Tax0.010.010.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.010.030.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.010.030.24
    Equity Share Capital4.834.834.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.070.49
    Diluted EPS0.020.070.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.070.49
    Diluted EPS0.020.070.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited