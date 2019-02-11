Fine-line Circ Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 7.14 crore, up 6.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.14 crore in December 2018 up 6.64% from Rs. 6.69 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2018 up 95.26% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2018 up 5.71% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2017.

Fine-line Circ EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2017.

Fine-line Circ shares closed at 14.05 on February 04, 2019 (BSE)