Financial companies reported a bonanza in FY22; outlook upbeat for next year

India’s lenders have firmly left behind the effects of a toxic credit cycle and the Covid pandemic and are now on the path of growth. Their investors have acknowledged this, reflected in the measured 2 percent decline in the Bank Nifty against the 5 percent fall in the broader market indices.

Earnings per share estimates have been upgraded by analysts but the growth so desired and expected won’t come easy. Indeed, some analysts point out headwinds to loan growth that are evident from the current economic conditions.

The fourth quarter performance of the BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) sector was strong, making it one of the key drivers of earnings growth among listed companies. On an aggregate basis, listed banks reported stellar net profit growth of 87 percent year-on-year on the basis of lower provisions owing to a drop in stressed loans.

Diversified non-bank finance companies (NBFC) reported modest 20 percent growth in profit after tax while insurance firms impressed with a 68 percent year-on-year jump. The improvement in profitability was driven by a drop in provisions as banks witnessed a decrease in their gross bad loan pile. Gross non-performing assets fell 11.01 percent year-on-year, leading to a drop of 35.7 percent in provisioning.

Non-interest income under pressure

That said, operating profit growth remained modest at 8.6 percent owing to pressure on non-interest income. Hardening bond yields impinged on the treasury income of banks, weighing down non-interest income. Net interest income growth was a strong 17 percent for the fourth quarter on the back of improved credit growth and stable margins. Part of the reason was that copious liquidity and a benign interest rate cycle kept banks from raising lending rates or even spreads.

The net interest margins of most banks were stable but analysts expect them to improve in the coming quarters as loan rates increase. “We believe that the banking sector is well poised to witness a better post-Covid recovery in growth/asset quality. A higher share of floating-rate books and the ability to pass on rate hikes without much growth dislocation should help banks improve profitability/RoEs (return on equity),” wrote analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd in a report dated May 30.

Within the financial space, public sector banks reported the biggest recovery in earnings, though the gap between them and private sector peers remained wide. Analysts at Bofa Securities India Ltd called FY22 a ‘watershed’ year for public sector lenders. “PSB core profitability (PPOP, RoA and core RoA) are back to peaks last seen in FY14-15, but the gap with private banks remains wide, posing scope for improvement,” they said in a report dated May 23. PPOP is Pre-provisioning operating profit and RoA is return on assets.

Analysts expect banks to report improvement in core earnings for FY23, helped by a rising interest rate cycle that presents an opportunity to increase spreads. Demand for loans, too, is expected to improve, as already evident in the improvement of loan growth to 11.3 percent as of April end from single digits in previous months.

Mixed show by NBFCs

NBFCs reported a mixed performance with housing finance companies showing robust growth while those focused on capital markets showed moderation. The trend is expected to continue in FY23 as well. Diversified NBFCs are more likely to show strength in earnings compared with lenders having a book skewed to one segment. The consumer lending-focused Bajaj Finance Ltd remains the top pick among analysts, though valuations seem to be steep.

Analysts believe that the valuations of banks are attractive, with shares trading at lower multiples to their estimated book value for FY23. The recent fall in bank shares has been attributed to adverse macro data and concerns surrounding global growth and inflation. “With the results season coming to a close last month, we have seen a strong recovery in earnings led by lower provisions, which is driven by healthy improvement in asset quality ratios,” analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities wrote in a note.

Meanwhile, NBFCs are likely to face some challenges on the cost-of-borrowing front as interest rates rise. Analysts expect lenders to see some compression on margins although quick loan-rate increases could help. Balance sheet growth is likely to be modest and asset quality concerns may persist.