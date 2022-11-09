 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Filatex India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,163.42 crore, up 20.57% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Filatex India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,163.42 crore in September 2022 up 20.57% from Rs. 964.95 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.16 crore in September 2022 down 65.9% from Rs. 73.78 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.77 crore in September 2022 down 56.97% from Rs. 131.92 crore in September 2021.

Filatex India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.32 in September 2021.

Filatex India shares closed at 101.10 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.49% returns over the last 6 months and -6.35% over the last 12 months.

Filatex India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,163.42 1,023.29 964.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,163.42 1,023.29 964.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 911.92 857.58 725.58
Purchase of Traded Goods 9.81 14.87 7.56
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 61.89 -44.44 -2.89
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.67 22.80 21.51
Depreciation 16.61 16.46 15.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 109.86 98.18 88.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.66 57.84 109.29
Other Income 10.50 6.59 6.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.16 64.43 116.07
Interest 6.08 5.95 6.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 34.08 58.48 109.57
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 34.08 58.48 109.57
Tax 8.92 15.09 35.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.16 43.39 73.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.16 43.39 73.78
Equity Share Capital 44.30 44.30 45.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.13 1.94 3.32
Diluted EPS 1.13 1.93 3.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.13 1.94 3.32
Diluted EPS 1.13 1.93 3.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Filatex India #Results #Textiles - Manmade
first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:06 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.