Filatex India Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 718.33 crore, up 73.28% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 718.33 crore in September 2018 up 73.28% from Rs. 414.54 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.25 crore in September 2018 up 49.78% from Rs. 13.52 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.86 crore in September 2018 up 74.89% from Rs. 38.23 crore in September 2017.

Filatex India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.93 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.11 in September 2017.

Filatex India shares closed at 49.30 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given 10.02% returns over the last 6 months and 23.25% over the last 12 months.