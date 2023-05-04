English
    Filatex India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,046.78 crore, down 3.97% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Filatex India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,046.78 crore in March 2023 down 3.97% from Rs. 1,090.01 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.61 crore in March 2023 down 76.31% from Rs. 78.56 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.32 crore in March 2023 down 49.97% from Rs. 148.55 crore in March 2022.

    Filatex India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.42 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.51 in March 2022.

    Filatex India shares closed at 38.70 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.47% returns over the last 6 months and -34.16% over the last 12 months.

    Filatex India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,046.781,070.381,090.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,046.781,070.381,090.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials844.60878.26788.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.107.3310.95
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.115.8528.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.5623.1021.60
    Depreciation17.6717.9116.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses113.66111.4094.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.3026.53129.28
    Other Income7.35-6.302.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.6520.23132.21
    Interest31.3815.988.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.274.25123.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax25.274.25123.63
    Tax6.661.5145.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.612.7478.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.612.7478.56
    Equity Share Capital44.3044.3045.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.420.063.51
    Diluted EPS0.420.063.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.420.063.51
    Diluted EPS0.420.063.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

