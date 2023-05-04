Filatex India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,046.78 crore, down 3.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,046.78 crore in March 2023 down 3.97% from Rs. 1,090.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.61 crore in March 2023 down 76.31% from Rs. 78.56 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.32 crore in March 2023 down 49.97% from Rs. 148.55 crore in March 2022.

Filatex India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.42 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.51 in March 2022.

Filatex India shares closed at 38.70 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.47% returns over the last 6 months and -34.16% over the last 12 months.