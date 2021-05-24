MARKET NEWS

Filatex India Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 852.76 crore, up 27.79% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2021 / 08:10 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Filatex India are:

Net Sales at Rs 852.76 crore in March 2021 up 27.79% from Rs. 667.30 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 118.39 crore in March 2021 up 462.96% from Rs. 21.03 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 194.11 crore in March 2021 up 184.99% from Rs. 68.11 crore in March 2020.

Filatex India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.36 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.96 in March 2020.

Filatex India shares closed at 102.15 on May 21, 2021 (NSE)

Filatex India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations852.76721.59737.73
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations852.76721.59737.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials618.53494.98566.13
Purchase of Traded Goods15.035.148.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-70.924.8717.21
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost21.5620.8119.14
Depreciation14.9214.7714.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses79.8575.6271.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax173.79105.4041.87
Other Income5.401.801.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax179.19107.2043.31
Interest6.1416.0217.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax173.0591.1826.23
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax173.0591.1826.23
Tax54.6625.147.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities118.3966.0418.57
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period118.3966.0418.57
Equity Share Capital44.1644.1643.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.362.990.85
Diluted EPS5.342.980.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.362.990.85
Diluted EPS5.342.980.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 24, 2021 08:00 pm

