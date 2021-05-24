Filatex India Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 852.76 crore, up 27.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 852.76 crore in March 2021 up 27.79% from Rs. 667.30 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 118.39 crore in March 2021 up 462.96% from Rs. 21.03 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 194.11 crore in March 2021 up 184.99% from Rs. 68.11 crore in March 2020.

Filatex India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.36 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.96 in March 2020.

Filatex India shares closed at 102.15 on May 21, 2021 (NSE)