Filatex India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,023.29 crore, up 46.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,023.29 crore in June 2022 up 46.41% from Rs. 698.91 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.39 crore in June 2022 down 16.78% from Rs. 52.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.89 crore in June 2022 down 22.01% from Rs. 103.72 crore in June 2021.

Filatex India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.94 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.35 in June 2021.

Filatex India shares closed at 100.90 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.83% returns over the last 6 months and 1.10% over the last 12 months.