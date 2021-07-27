Filatex India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 698.91 crore, up 381.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 698.91 crore in June 2021 up 381.97% from Rs. 145.01 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.14 crore in June 2021 up 286.35% from Rs. 27.98 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.72 crore in June 2021 up 2071.86% from Rs. 5.26 crore in June 2020.

Filatex India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.35 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.27 in June 2020.

Filatex India shares closed at 99.95 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 77.06% returns over the last 6 months and 299.00% over the last 12 months.