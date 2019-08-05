Filatex India Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 696.81 crore, down 1.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 696.81 crore in June 2019 down 1.08% from Rs. 704.43 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.03 crore in June 2019 down 0.55% from Rs. 20.14 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.63 crore in June 2019 down 6.17% from Rs. 58.22 crore in June 2018.

Filatex India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.91 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.93 in June 2018.

Filatex India shares closed at 41.05 on August 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given -21.73% returns over the last 6 months and 1.36% over the last 12 months.