    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Filatex India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,070.38 crore, down 0.36% Y-o-Y

    February 05, 2023 / 09:45 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Filatex India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,070.38 crore in December 2022 down 0.36% from Rs. 1,074.22 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2022 down 97.21% from Rs. 98.25 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.14 crore in December 2022 down 77.84% from Rs. 172.14 crore in December 2021.

    Filatex India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,070.381,163.421,074.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,070.381,163.421,074.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials878.26911.92755.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.339.8111.36
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.8561.8930.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.1023.6722.97
    Depreciation17.9116.6116.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses111.40109.8694.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.5329.66142.66
    Other Income-6.3010.5012.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.2340.16155.62
    Interest15.986.087.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.2534.08147.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.2534.08147.63
    Tax1.518.9249.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.7425.1698.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.7425.1698.25
    Equity Share Capital44.3044.3045.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.061.134.40
    Diluted EPS0.061.134.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.061.134.40
    Diluted EPS0.061.134.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited