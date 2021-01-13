MARKET NEWS

Filatex India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 721.59 crore, down 2.19% Y-o-Y

January 13, 2021 / 09:15 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Filatex India are:

Net Sales at Rs 721.59 crore in December 2020 down 2.19% from Rs. 737.73 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.04 crore in December 2020 up 255.63% from Rs. 18.57 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 121.97 crore in December 2020 up 112.82% from Rs. 57.31 crore in December 2019.

Filatex India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.99 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.85 in December 2019.

Filatex India shares closed at 70.75 on January 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 169.52% returns over the last 6 months and 74.48% over the last 12 months.

Filatex India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations721.59145.01680.23
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations721.59145.01680.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials494.9879.99583.98
Purchase of Traded Goods5.1411.498.41
Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.8732.34-54.80
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost20.818.6918.36
Depreciation14.7714.2411.92
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses75.6218.7171.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax105.40-20.4540.37
Other Income1.800.952.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax107.20-19.5042.56
Interest16.0217.789.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax91.18-37.2833.08
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax91.18-37.2833.08
Tax25.14-9.30-28.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities66.04-27.9861.84
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period66.04-27.9861.84
Equity Share Capital44.1644.1643.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.99-1.272.82
Diluted EPS2.98-1.272.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.99-1.272.82
Diluted EPS2.98-1.272.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 13, 2021 09:00 am

