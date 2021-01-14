Filatex India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 721.59 crore, down 2.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 721.59 crore in December 2020 down 2.19% from Rs. 737.73 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.04 crore in December 2020 up 255.63% from Rs. 18.57 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 121.97 crore in December 2020 up 112.82% from Rs. 57.31 crore in December 2019.

Filatex India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.99 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.85 in December 2019.

Filatex India shares closed at 67.35 on January 13, 2021 (NSE) and has given 156.57% returns over the last 6 months and 66.09% over the last 12 months.