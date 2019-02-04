Filatex India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 745.80 crore, up 47.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 745.80 crore in December 2018 up 47.92% from Rs. 504.19 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.32 crore in December 2018 up 12.71% from Rs. 14.48 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.89 crore in December 2018 up 2.68% from Rs. 41.77 crore in December 2017.

Filatex India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.75 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.33 in December 2017.

Filatex India shares closed at 52.45 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given 29.83% returns over the last 6 months and 20.60% over the last 12 months.