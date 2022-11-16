Filatex Fashion Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.62 crore, up 461.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.62 crore in September 2022 up 461.37% from Rs. 7.77 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.56 crore in September 2022 up 38915.38% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.70 crore in September 2022 up 4685.71% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

Filatex Fashion EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2021.

Filatex Fashion shares closed at 23.25 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 225.63% returns over the last 6 months and 405.43% over the last 12 months.