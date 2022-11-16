English
    Filatex Fashion Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.62 crore, up 461.37% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Filatex Fashions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 43.62 crore in September 2022 up 461.37% from Rs. 7.77 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.56 crore in September 2022 up 38915.38% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.70 crore in September 2022 up 4685.71% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

    Filatex Fashion EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2021.

    Filatex Fashion shares closed at 23.25 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 225.63% returns over the last 6 months and 405.43% over the last 12 months.

    Filatex Fashions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations43.6237.987.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations43.6237.987.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials35.9536.627.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks---0.02-0.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.360.310.08
    Depreciation0.090.090.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.610.610.59
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.610.370.01
    Other Income----0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.610.370.02
    Interest0.310.310.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.300.060.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.300.060.02
    Tax1.730.030.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.560.040.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.560.040.01
    Equity Share Capital48.4148.4148.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.470.000.00
    Diluted EPS0.47----
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.470.000.00
    Diluted EPS0.47----
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

