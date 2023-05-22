Filatex Fashion Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.82 crore, down 38.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.82 crore in March 2023 down 38.37% from Rs. 66.23 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.68 crore in March 2023 up 46.22% from Rs. 2.52 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.92 crore in March 2023 up 47.63% from Rs. 4.01 crore in March 2022.

Filatex Fashion EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.26 in March 2022.

Filatex Fashion shares closed at 12.56 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -37.51% returns over the last 6 months and 73.00% over the last 12 months.