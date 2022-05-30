Filatex Fashion Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.23 crore, up 734.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.23 crore in March 2022 up 734.98% from Rs. 7.93 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.52 crore in March 2022 up 1337.98% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.01 crore in March 2022 up 878.05% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2021.

Filatex Fashion EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2021.

Filatex Fashion shares closed at 6.87 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)