Filatex Fashion Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.12 crore, down 49.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.12 crore in June 2023 down 49.65% from Rs. 37.98 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2023 up 4256.28% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.70 crore in June 2023 up 486.96% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2022.

Filatex Fashion EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2022.

Filatex Fashion shares closed at 12.07 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -29.21% returns over the last 6 months and 65.12% over the last 12 months.