Filatex Fashion Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.98 crore, up 487.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.98 crore in June 2022 up 487.2% from Rs. 6.47 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 32.22% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2022 up 119.05% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021.

Filatex Fashion EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

Filatex Fashion shares closed at 5.97 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -26.66% returns over the last 6 months and 108.74% over the last 12 months.