Filatex Fashion Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.95 crore, up 20.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.95 crore in December 2022 up 20.38% from Rs. 34.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.87 crore in December 2022 up 1101.31% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.67 crore in December 2022 up 676.71% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2021.