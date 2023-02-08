English
    Earnings

    Filatex Fashion Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.95 crore, up 20.38% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 05:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Filatex Fashions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 41.95 crore in December 2022 up 20.38% from Rs. 34.85 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.87 crore in December 2022 up 1101.31% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.67 crore in December 2022 up 676.71% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2021.

    Filatex Fashions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations41.9543.6234.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations41.9543.6234.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials41.5935.9533.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.83--0.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.480.360.20
    Depreciation0.110.090.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.060.610.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.546.610.62
    Other Income0.02--0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.566.610.62
    Interest0.340.310.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.226.300.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.226.300.44
    Tax1.341.730.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.874.560.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.874.560.32
    Equity Share Capital48.4148.4148.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.400.470.03
    Diluted EPS0.400.470.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.400.470.03
    Diluted EPS0.400.470.03
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited