Filatex Fashion Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.95 crore, up 20.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.95 crore in December 2022 up 20.38% from Rs. 34.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.87 crore in December 2022 up 1101.31% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.67 crore in December 2022 up 676.71% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2021.

Filatex Fashion EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2021.

Read More

Filatex Fashion shares closed at 17.10 on February 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 185.95% returns over the last 6 months and 113.75% over the last 12 months.