Filatex Fashion Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 34.85 crore, up 447.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.85 crore in December 2021 up 447.01% from Rs. 6.37 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021 up 94.51% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2021 up 114.71% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2020.

Filatex Fashion EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2020.

Filatex Fashion shares closed at 7.22 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 163.50% returns over the last 6 months and 237.38% over the last 12 months.