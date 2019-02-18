Filatex Fashion Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 16.72 crore, up 1583.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.72 crore in December 2018 up 1583.28% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2018 up 1186.68% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2018 up 750% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2017.

Filatex Fashion EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2017.

Filatex Fashion shares closed at 2.20 on February 15, 2019 (BSE) and has given 4.76% returns over the last 6 months and -36.23% over the last 12 months.