FIIs sold $1 billion in equities in the last eight sessions. Will FIIs stay invested?

Foreign investors sold $1 billion of local shares in the past eight sessions after volatility in the domestic and global markets amid mounting recessionary concerns. This was the biggest sale by FIIs in recent times.

Foreign investors sold a provisional Rs 2899.68 crore of shares on September 23, according to data from the National Stock Exchange of India.

They sold $686.13 million in equities from September 14 till September 22, data from the Securities Exchange Board of India showed. They were net sellers in five out of seven sessions.

FIIs had turned buyers in mid-July amid improving Indian macro-economic data. From mid-July till September 13, they bought $9.79 billion in local equities. Before that, they were net sellers, having sold over $34.43 billion in domestic equities from October 2021 till June 2022.

Key stock indices in India started declining in the past few sessions, tracking the global markets amid expectations that further aggressive tightening by central banks will hurt growth worldwide.

India’s stock markets erased all gains year to date and have turned negative. Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 are down 1 percent each since the start of this year, and they have dropped over 8 percent each in dollar terms.

Weaker rupee

The Indian rupee weakened past the 81 mark to hit a fresh record low of 81.55 against the US dollar on September 26. The local currency has depreciated 8.5 percent year to date. Meanwhile, the dollar index hit a 20-year high, having risen over 17 percent this year.

“The US Fed’s efforts to tame inflation in the US through aggressive rate increases may force other central banks to follow suit. This may dash the market’s hopes of India decoupling from global markets. In our view, the RBI may have to raise policy rates beyond levels warranted by domestic inflation alone, given BoP/currency challenges. We believe that higher-than-expected interest rates will have negative implications for the economy and markets both,” Kotak Equities said in a note to investors.

Despite the heavy selling, some analysts expect foreign investors to keep buying Indian equities amid continued strong monthly data and falling crude oil prices.

“Domestic markets have been relatively strong and with the way the Indian economy is slated to grow, we expect FPI investors to scale up their purchases,” said Devarsh Vakil, deputy head of retail research at HDFC Securities.

According to Prashant Tapse, an analyst at Mehta Equities, despite inflation concerns and higher input costs, there are factors supporting growth. Healthy GST collections, the highest GDP growth in the Asian region, growth in tax collections, and an above-normal monsoon have helped to keep India’s economy better than those of other emerging economies.

The US Fed hiked the interest rate by another 75 basis points on September 22 to tackle inflation. The latest Fed statement included interest rate projections for the end of 2023 and 2024 that are higher than the previous forecasts.

All eyes are now on the Reserve Bank of India's bi-monthly policy on 28-30 September.

“We expect the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) to vote for a 50 bps policy-rate hike next week, and change its stance to neutral. Falling commodity prices offer some relief, but we think tighter global financial conditions and high inflation will lead the MPC to stick to its frontloaded tightening cycle,” Barclays said in a report.