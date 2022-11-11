 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIEM Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 525.18 crore, up 25.27% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for FIEM Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 525.18 crore in September 2022 up 25.27% from Rs. 419.22 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.12 crore in September 2022 up 42.51% from Rs. 27.45 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.30 crore in September 2022 up 36.72% from Rs. 52.88 crore in September 2021.

FIEM Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 29.73 in September 2022 from Rs. 20.86 in September 2021.

FIEM Ind shares closed at 1,660.10 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 87.01% returns over the last 6 months and 27.62% over the last 12 months.

FIEM Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 521.32 441.98 419.22
Other Operating Income 3.85 2.51 --
Total Income From Operations 525.18 444.49 419.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 320.33 277.01 263.22
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.86 2.09 1.86
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.73 -1.90 3.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 62.95 55.79 55.16
Depreciation 15.52 15.76 14.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 67.85 53.95 43.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.94 41.79 37.93
Other Income 1.84 0.93 0.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.78 42.71 38.86
Interest 1.83 1.69 2.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 54.94 41.02 36.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 54.94 41.02 36.84
Tax 15.82 10.57 9.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 39.12 30.45 27.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 39.12 30.45 27.45
Equity Share Capital 13.16 13.16 13.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 29.73 23.14 20.86
Diluted EPS 29.73 23.14 20.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 29.73 23.14 20.86
Diluted EPS 29.73 23.14 20.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 12:23 pm
