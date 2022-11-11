English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia Today at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    FIEM Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 525.18 crore, up 25.27% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for FIEM Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 525.18 crore in September 2022 up 25.27% from Rs. 419.22 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.12 crore in September 2022 up 42.51% from Rs. 27.45 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.30 crore in September 2022 up 36.72% from Rs. 52.88 crore in September 2021.

    FIEM Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 29.73 in September 2022 from Rs. 20.86 in September 2021.

    Close

    FIEM Ind shares closed at 1,660.10 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 87.01% returns over the last 6 months and 27.62% over the last 12 months.

    FIEM Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations521.32441.98419.22
    Other Operating Income3.852.51--
    Total Income From Operations525.18444.49419.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials320.33277.01263.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.862.091.86
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.73-1.903.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost62.9555.7955.16
    Depreciation15.5215.7614.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses67.8553.9543.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.9441.7937.93
    Other Income1.840.930.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.7842.7138.86
    Interest1.831.692.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax54.9441.0236.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax54.9441.0236.84
    Tax15.8210.579.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities39.1230.4527.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period39.1230.4527.45
    Equity Share Capital13.1613.1613.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS29.7323.1420.86
    Diluted EPS29.7323.1420.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS29.7323.1420.86
    Diluted EPS29.7323.1420.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #FIEM Ind #FIEM Industries #Results
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 12:23 pm