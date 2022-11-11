FIEM Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 525.18 crore, up 25.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 525.18 crore in September 2022 up 25.27% from Rs. 419.22 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.12 crore in September 2022 up 42.51% from Rs. 27.45 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.30 crore in September 2022 up 36.72% from Rs. 52.88 crore in September 2021.

FIEM Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 29.73 in September 2022 from Rs. 20.86 in September 2021.

FIEM Ind shares closed at 1,660.10 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 87.01% returns over the last 6 months and 27.62% over the last 12 months.