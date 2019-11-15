FIEM Ind Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 371.00 crore, down 5.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 371.00 crore in September 2019 down 5.95% from Rs. 394.49 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.62 crore in September 2019 up 5.88% from Rs. 14.75 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.47 crore in September 2019 up 3.96% from Rs. 39.89 crore in September 2018.

FIEM Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 11.87 in September 2019 from Rs. 11.12 in September 2018.

FIEM Ind shares closed at 346.95 on November 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.65% returns over the last 6 months and -42.99% over the last 12 months.