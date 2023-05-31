English
    FIEM Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 436.25 crore, down 10.88% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for FIEM Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 436.25 crore in March 2023 down 10.88% from Rs. 489.52 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.05 crore in March 2023 up 18.89% from Rs. 32.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.80 crore in March 2023 up 2.29% from Rs. 63.35 crore in March 2022.

    FIEM Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 28.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 24.32 in March 2022.

    FIEM Ind shares closed at 1,835.05 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.14% returns over the last 6 months and 89.69% over the last 12 months.

    FIEM Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations432.84437.90489.52
    Other Operating Income3.404.18--
    Total Income From Operations436.25442.07489.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials247.98274.15295.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.281.851.41
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.46-6.408.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost58.7259.0153.43
    Depreciation15.8415.8317.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses56.5953.8468.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.3743.8045.35
    Other Income4.593.440.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.9647.2445.93
    Interest2.081.822.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax46.8845.4243.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax46.8845.4243.39
    Tax8.8413.4011.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities38.0532.0232.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period38.0532.0232.00
    Equity Share Capital13.1613.1613.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.9124.3324.32
    Diluted EPS28.9124.3324.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.9124.3324.32
    Diluted EPS28.9124.3324.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #FIEM Ind #FIEM Industries #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 09:11 am