FIEM Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 321.65 crore, down 9.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 321.65 crore in March 2020 down 9.67% from Rs. 356.10 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.98 crore in March 2020 up 48.57% from Rs. 15.47 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.50 crore in March 2020 down 9.71% from Rs. 42.64 crore in March 2019.

FIEM Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 17.46 in March 2020 from Rs. 11.75 in March 2019.

FIEM Ind shares closed at 355.60 on June 30, 2020 (NSE)