FIEM Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 442.07 crore, up 13.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 442.07 crore in December 2022 up 13.69% from Rs. 388.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.02 crore in December 2022 up 33.18% from Rs. 24.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.07 crore in December 2022 up 31.56% from Rs. 47.94 crore in December 2021.