FIEM Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 442.07 crore, up 13.69% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for FIEM Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 442.07 crore in December 2022 up 13.69% from Rs. 388.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.02 crore in December 2022 up 33.18% from Rs. 24.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.07 crore in December 2022 up 31.56% from Rs. 47.94 crore in December 2021.

FIEM Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 437.90 521.32 388.85
Other Operating Income 4.18 3.85 --
Total Income From Operations 442.07 525.18 388.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 274.15 320.33 250.62
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.85 1.86 1.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.40 1.73 -6.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 59.01 62.95 52.14
Depreciation 15.83 15.52 13.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 53.84 67.85 44.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.80 54.94 33.82
Other Income 3.44 1.84 0.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.24 56.78 34.57
Interest 1.82 1.83 1.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 45.42 54.94 32.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 45.42 54.94 32.71
Tax 13.40 15.82 8.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 32.02 39.12 24.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 32.02 39.12 24.04
Equity Share Capital 13.16 13.16 13.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 24.33 29.73 18.27
Diluted EPS 24.33 29.73 18.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 24.33 29.73 18.27
Diluted EPS 24.33 29.73 18.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited